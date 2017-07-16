NBA beef event set to return to Northern Ireland

After a successful event at the Beef Expo in May the National Beef Association (NBA) have announced that they will be holding two Beef Expos in 2018 with the return of the NI Beef Event.

This week the NBA announced the return of the prestigious NI Beef Event at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart, Co Tyrone in spring 2018.

The event is to be held on Monday, February 26th, 2018.

The event will be a celebration of the best of the Northern Irish beef industry with trade stands displaying the latest technologies, breed society displays, outdoor and indoor demonstrations, topical seminars.

Plans are already underway to make the event bigger and better than ever. For the first time the event will now include the Commercial Cattle Club’s highly renowned calf show and sale, showcasing some of the best of Northern Ireland commercial cattle.

Another addition to this year’s event will be a day of farm tours on Tuesday, February 27th, offering visitors the chance to view some of the best beef enterprises the region has to offer.

Speaking about the event, Trevor Wylie, chairman of the event and owner of Dungannon Mart stated: “We are very pleased that the NBA event is returning to the mart.

“The event is always a fantastic day for everyone with an interest in the beef industry and we look forward to hosting it at the mart again this year.”

Chris Mallon, chief executive of the NBA, stated: “The NBA are excited to be holding a beef event in Northern Ireland next spring. With the recent regional AGM, election of the new Northern Ireland chairman John Sheridan and on farm meetings we have been animated with the region’s enthusiasm and feel it is an important time to bring back the NI Beef Event.

“With the current climate, it is more crucial than ever that farmers are sharing knowledge to ensure that our business are efficient and sustainable. We hope this event will provide a platform to do this.

“On behalf of the NBA I would like to thank Trevor Wylie and all at Dungannon Mart for kindly offering to host the event. We have gathered together a great planning committee who I look forward to working with to bring together another fantastic event.”