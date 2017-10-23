NE Armagh Group ready for annual day trip

The North East Armagh Group will be kick starting their winter programme in November with their annual day trip.

On Thursday, 9th November, the group will be taking members on a tour of CAFRE Greenmount Farms. The visit will include an overview of the dairy unit, the engineering sheds and a tour of the new sheep facilities at Glenwherry Hill Farm. Lunch will be provided at Ellie May’s of Dunadry. The plan is to set off at 9am from the NE Armagh group office.

This trip is sure to be of great interest to farmers from a range of different commodities. Book your place as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

On Monday, December 11, in a change to the usual format, group member Eric Reid will be hosting a farm visit and meeting from his farm in Richhill. ABP Supply Chain Manager Liam McCarthy will also be speaking at the event, scheduled to start at 2pm.

Anyone planning to attend is asked to let the group office know, so they can gauge numbers for catering.

The remainder of the NE Armagh Group Winter Programme is packed full of varied events.

The Annual County Armagh Dinner will take place on Friday, January 19, 2018 in the Canal Court Hotel, Newry.

In February, the group AGM will be combined with a Rural Development and Environment policy update from UFU’s Aileen Lawson. Then in March the group will be holding an afternoon tea and health afternoon in the group office, in aid of Air Ambulance NI.

Members, friends and family are all welcome. These social events always provide a good opportunity to catch up with friends, whilst raising money for a very worthwhile cause. Further details will follow closer to the time.

The NE Armagh Group Chairman, John McCullagh encourages members to attend the Winter Programme events, which have been organised for your benefit. If you have any queries or would like more information on the services or events organised by the UFU, please contact Avril, Lawson or Jacqui on 02838 333569.