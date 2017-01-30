New 5R Series tractors and front loader

John Deere is launching a new series of compact agricultural tractors designed to meet the requirements of small and medium sized arable, dairy and livestock farms.

Building on the strengths of the previous 5R models, John Deere’s new 5R Series tractors have been designed to provide enhanced levels of comfort, compactness and performance.

With an optimised wheelbase of 2.25m, the new 5R family combines a one-piece curved frame design with a low centre of gravity to facilitate front loader installation on-the-go, while still maintaining the best possible manoeuvrability at a turning radius of only 3.75m, even when fitted with a loader.

The new 90hp 5090R, 100hp 5100R, 115hp 5115R and 125hp 5125R models are equipped with fuel efficient, Stage IIIB/iT4 compliant 4.5-litre John Deere PWX engines. These diesel-only four-cylinder engines deliver 10 extra hp for transport applications via their Transport Power Management (TPM) system.

Customers can choose between three transmission options. These include the entry level 16/16 CommandQuad Manual transmission, which features four ranges and four powershiftable gears within each range, the 16/16 CommandQuad and the 32/16 Command8, with eight powershiftable gears and an ECO mode that enables a top speed of 40kph at only 1759 engine rpm.

While all these transmissions offer a fully automatic clutch, individual start-up gears, individually settable speeds and an electric park lock, the premium level 32/16 Command8 also features an automatic shifting function as standard. The latter feature is also optionally available on the 16/16 CommandQuad transmission.

With a shipping weight of 4.3 tonnes, the new 5R Series tractors can lift as much as 4.7 or optionally 5.3 tonnes. The open-centre hydraulic system is equipped with a standard 96-litre/min pump and is also available with a pressure and flow compensated (PFC) 117-litre/min version.

Whether they are mechanically or electronically controlled, four SCVs provide fast loading cycles.

For improved operator comfort especially in rough terrain, John Deere’s new 5R Series tractors are available with front axle suspension, featuring independent arms and infinite adjustment of +/-45mm that allows complete shut-off when required.

An optional maintenance-free mechanical cab suspension system is also available, which uses two adjustable shock absorbers to ultimately support the air suspended Grammer seat. This seat is normally standard equipment on 6R Series tractors, and features five to 15 degrees of swivel, lumbar adjustment and an optional heating system.

The newly designed 5R Series tractor cab offers a tiltable steering column, PDU+ cornerpost display, panoramic front windshield and an ergonomic control panel. For front loader operation, John Deere offers a choice of mechanical or new E joysticks, both linked to the tractor seat.

In addition, the new 543R front loader offers automatic mast and implement latch, a 10 per cent increase in lift capacity, higher breakout force and an increased roll-back angle.

Depending on the task, both the 543R and 603R loaders are equipped with a choice of levelling options.

Designed for use in narrow row crops, other specialist crops and vineyards, the new 5RN Series tractors feature a minimum width of 1.7m, a narrow cab and mechanical front wheel drive.