New appointments at United Feeds

In response to the company’s continuing business growth, United Feeds has strengthened its team of Ruminant Nutrition Advisors.

Conor Cranny will cover South Down and South Armagh.

Conor Cranny

He will be working with dairy, beef and sheep producers throughout the region.

A native of Glenn in South Down, Conor is a graduate in agriculture from Harper Adams University College.

The family has a strong interest in suckler beef production and pedigree Limousin breeding.

Jonathan Kyle will cover the North Antrim region, where he will be working with a wide range of dairy, beef and sheep farmers. He is an agricultural technology graduate from Queen’s University Belfast.

A native of Maghera, he has a strong family background in dairy production.