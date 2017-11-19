New BSE status controls for APHIS

DAERA has robust traceability procedures in place to protect the safety and integrity of the agri-food supply.

As part of this process, new status controls have been included on the APHIS database to identify and differentiate BSE Negligible Risk (NR) from BSE Controlled Risk (CR) animals.

Earlier in the year Northern Ireland was awarded the highest Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) status, designated NR status. This was in recognition of the efforts by the Agri-Food industry and DAERA to control BSE.

As a result of this enhanced status there is a reduction in the amount of materials, previously considered a risk to the food chain, for disposal. This will apply to cattle born and exclusively reared in Northern Ireland.

To identify animals that do not satisfy this condition, a CR status will be applied to those animals on APHIS from 19 November 2017. All animals imported into Northern Ireland or have left Northern Ireland and subsequently returned, will be given CR status. This status will appear on herd lists, at markets and abattoirs.

The CR status will also apply to animals that have left Northern Ireland to attend shows in Great Britain or the Republic of Ireland. In specific circumstances, certain exemptions may apply. For example where animals have returned to Northern Ireland within 24 hours, or if longer and assurances are received that the animal(s) did not receive feeding stuffs from that country, their local Divisional Veterinary Office (DVO) can remove the CR status.

In the case of cattle imported from Scotland, which also has NR status, a CR status will be applied to individual animals. However, if the identity/status of the animal is certified on a veterinary certificate as NR, then the CR status will be removed by the local DVO.