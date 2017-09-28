New BVA president highlights the importance of “working together”

Senior Lecturer at the Royal Veterinary College (RVC) John Fishwick has been appointed President of British Veterinary Association (BVA) for 2017/2018 at the annual BVA Members’ Day held at W5 at Odyssey in Belfast.

After graduating from Cambridge University in 1985, John worked in small animal and farm animal general practice. Specialising in cattle health and production, he became a lecturer in Farm Animal Practice at the RVC in 1990 where he was responsible for the farm animal side of the RVC’s Large Animal Practice (Ambulatory Clinic), serving clients throughout Hertfordshire and Essex.

In 1997 John moved to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where he worked as the Head Veterinarian to the world’s largest fully integrated dairy company, farming over 25,000 high producing dairy cows in a desert environment. He returned to the RVC in 2003 as Senior Lecturer in Dairy Herd Medicine and from 2006 he was Head of the Biological Services Unit for three years. In 2012 he was appointed as Head of the newly formed Department of Production and Population Health. John stood down as Head of Department earlier this year.

With over 30 years’ experience in veterinary practice and academia, in the UK and overseas, John is well positioned to represent the varied veterinary roles and diversity of BVA members.

On becoming BVA President John said: “It is a huge honour to represent my fellow members of BVA. I am constantly inspired by the tenacity and dedication of my colleagues and it is a privilege - particularly during this time of professional, social and political upheaval - to be so involved in a profession that is pivotal to animal health, welfare and protecting human health too. I am very much looking forward to the opportunities, and challenges, of the year ahead and the potential of the veterinary team if we all work together.”

John announced that the theme for his presidential year is ‘Team Vet, working together’. This will build on the success of the ‘Team Vet’ campaign launched earlier this year by BVA and the British Veterinary Nursing Association (BVNA), which champions the value of the veterinary team and aims to encourage support within the veterinary family, especially considering the issues that Brexit presents.

At BVA Members’ Day, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between BVA and BVNA to emphasise the importance of joint working by the two professions.