Ulster Wool Group’s grading depot at Muckamore is pleased to announce the opening of two new collection centres in north Antrim to facilitate producers in Armoy and Cushendall.

After listening to the needs of local producers, this is welcome news in north Antrim.

This comes on the back of a budgeted 7% reduction off the handling costs for the current year across the organisation for the first time ever.

The two new collection centres are being co-ordinated by James Delargy of Glens Farm Supplies. Opening at the start of the 2017 season, these two new centres are located at Coshikib Farm, 35 Glenville Road, Cushendall and for the months from June through to August at Glen Farm Supplies, 15A Coolkeeran Road, Armoy.

Mr Delargy, Managing Director of Glens Farm Supplies, is also a sheep farmer, keeping a flock of Cheviot and Mule ewes.

“I’m pleased to be able to support fellow local producers in providing this service and am looking forward to working with the team at Ulster Wool Group’s Muckamore depot,” said Mr Delargy.

Stephen Preston, acting depot manager at Ulster Wool Group’s Muckamore depot said: “We wish to facilitate the needs of all producers in the most convenient way possible to enable them to get wool off farm and will consistently listen to feedback received.

“Working together with James, we identified Cushendall and Armoy as areas where producers would benefit from the establishment of new collection centres. Along with our other network of over 30 collection centres across Northern Ireland producers can be assured of a high level of service getting their wool off farm ready to be graded, packed and tested before the wool is sold on their behalf across eighteen auctions throughout the year.”

Ian Buchanan, a director of Ulster Wool Group and sheep producer from Dungiven added: “The benefit of the collection centres in Northern Ireland is that they provide producers with an important, local service for their convenience. We are committed to ensuring a high level of service to all producers whilst maximising the value of their wool.”

Any producers wishing to make arrangements to deliver their wool on specific loading days or require any further information can contact the collection centres on 07802 625 522 (Cushendall) or 028 2075 1553 (Armoy).