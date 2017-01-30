New generation balers enhance productivity

John Deere is introducing a new generation of fixed chamber round balers for 2017.

The F441M will be available from February in Silage Special and Multicrop versions, alongside the top of the range F441R, which now come with a full two year manufacturer’s warranty.

All F441 Series models feature a wider bale chamber, up from 1.17 to 1.21m, which automatically translates into an increased bale weight. Both the F441M Multicrop and Silage Special balers have been designed for medium-sized livestock farms, while the F441R and C441R premium models have been developed to meet the high-capacity requirements of contractors and larger livestock farms.

The new John Deere F441M offers a more affordable solution that combines efficiency and durability for farmers who require a single multi-purpose baler. Designed to work in all types of crop conditions from wet to very dry, the Multicrop model features a new netwrapping system and a newly designed gate lock. In addition, the premium F441R and C441R models will incorporate an 18th roller.

There is a choice of 2m or optional 2.2m pick-ups on the R models, feeding a high capacity MaxiCut HC rotor with 13 or 25 knives. In addition to the standard 2m pick-up, the M model baler now offers the 2.2m unit as a new option as well as RotoFlow HC or MaxiCut HC 13-knife rotors.

John Deere’s product engineers have focused on improving versatility and durability when redesigning the F441 Series balers. This has resulted in pick-ups reinforced by wear-resistant Hardox steel plates, stronger gate roll drive chains, upgraded roller material, larger bearings and improved sealing protection. These enhancements allow the balers to harvest 95 per cent of the crop mass while reaching the highest possible performance limits.

In benefiting from these improvements, the F441R baler can increase productivity by up to nine per cent compared to the previous model, which equates to an additional five bales per hour.

The same principle applies to the premium C441R wrapping baler combination. The wrapping unit features a 15 per cent faster wrapping arm working at 40rpm, a long transport table and extra-wide tyres. This effectively means the C441R can bale up to 15 per cent more crop per hour. This model is available with a single axle as standard or with an optional tandem axle chassis for improved stability.