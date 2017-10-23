New JCB dealers aim to strengthen sales and service in province

JCB has announced plans to strengthen its distribution in the key Northern Ireland territory with the appointment of new dealers for construction and agricultural markets.

With effect from 9th October 2017 Ballymena-based R Kennedy & Co Ltd will become JCB’s agricultural dealer covering sales and service. The move will offer more than half a century’s agricultural sales and service experience to new and existing JCB customers.

A new dealer for construction, industrial and access equipment and generators will be announced this month. The changes follow the termination of JCB’s contract with existing Northern Ireland dealer BC Plant.

UK and Ireland Sales Director Dan Thompstone said: “The new structure will give JCB greater focus in all the key sectors in Northern Ireland which is a very important market for us. We are continuing to support our customers in Northern Ireland and are ensuring the continuity of parts and service back up ahead of the appointment of the new dealers. In the meantime, we would like to place on record our thanks to BC Plant for its contribution to JCB’s business over the years.”

Originally named R Kennedy & Co (Derry) Ltd, R Kennedy & Co Ltd was originally founded in 1963 by Mr. Robert Kennedy, who is still actively involved in the business today. Mr Kennedy has more than 50 years’ experience in the agricultural machinery business.

R Kennedy & Co is probably best known to farmers and agricultural contractors as a dealer for New Holland tractors and equipment. Alongside its main depot in Ballymena, the company also has an outlet in Ballynahinch.

As well as New Holland, the company is also an agent for brands such as Krone, Amazone, Quicke and Redrock. R Kennedy & Co is one of the best-known dealerships in Northern Ireland, having built up a long-standing relationship with many farmers and contractors over the years.