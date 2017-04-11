New MX e-Pilot Direct Control Joystick

The MX e-Pilot system is the only control system designed specifically for the rapid combination of up to three movements making it possible, for example, to control lifting, dumping and a third function at the same time with no loss of speed.

The Direct Control Joystick is fitted into the top of the monolever and provides two control axes allowing a simple movement of the thumb to directly and progressively activate both the 3rd AND 4th functions.

A waterproof, shock-resistant and electro-magnetically shielded module fitted into the tractor dashboard guarantees communication between the Joystick handle and the MX hydraulics control valve. The BUSCAN cable linkage allows for easy installation into the tractor cab.

The Double-Action control valve is fitted with two stepper motors that are mechanically connected to the control valve spools for reactive and precise control entirely independent to any hydraulic disturbance from the tractor.

The AUTO-UNLOAD System allows a load to be emptied by opening the grab and tipping the bucket at the same time. The AUTO-LEVEL System then automatically returns the bucket to the horizontal position. A single long press on the Continuous Third Function button allows a hydraulic motor to be powered up without having to hold the button down eg a silage bucket auger. A range of additional functions such as the shock eliminator control can be operate as normal on the Joystick.

MX is the leading French manufacturer of high quality agricultural tractor front loaders, loader implements, front linkages and Manual bale handlers. Operating in more than 60 countries around the world, the MX Company was established over 60 years ago and is headquartered near Rennes in the north west of France.

Farmec Ireland Ltd., is the sole Irish distributor for the MX Company with responsibility for the administration of sales, service, spare parts and promotion of MX products in Ireland.

Further details available from Farmec Ireland Ltd, Drumree, Co. Meath. Tel 01 8259289. www.farmec.ie