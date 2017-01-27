New president elected for Hereford Society

Robert Thomas, owner of the Risbury Herd of Herefords, has been elected President of the Society for the coming year.

Robert has been farming at Risbury Court close to Leominster in Herefordshire since taking over from his father-in-law in 1985. Prior to that he had farmed with his father and brother at Weston Court near Pembridge.

He has had a life-long involvement with the breed and remembers a wonderful year working with the Hereford herd at The Haven in Dilwyn back in the late 1960’s.

Robert’s grandfather, Jack Thomas, registered his first Hereford calf, Blossom, in 1916 when farming at Home Farm, Norton, Radnorshire. Jack’s son, Geoff, Robert’s father, continued to breed Herefords first at The Rhyse in Lyonshall and later with his brother Ivor at Merryhill. Later, Geoff re-established his herd at Weston Court along with Robert and his brother Philip.

On moving to Risbury Court with his wife Diane and children, Richard and Lizzie, Robert continued breeding Herefords under the prefix “Risbury”. More recently he has concentrated on the beef market supplying pure-bred Hereford beef to numerous local butchers on a regular basis, not to mention The Old Court Hotel & Dining Room at Symonds Yat, South Herefordshire which has been serving Risbury beef for the last 10 years. His son Richard is now a partner in the farm, whose interests lie with his flock of commercial ewes, maintaining the farm’s standard cider orchards and growing a small acreage of cereals chiefly for home use.

Elected as vice-president for the year is South West breeder, Jonathan Moorhouse “Cato Herefords” who farms near Taunton, Somerset, along with his wife, Rosemary.