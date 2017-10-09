New silo at heart of investment

The Cunningham family, who farm on the outskirts of Omagh, have recently completed a major investment programme.

This included the construction of a new silo. The structure has a floor area of 9,000 square feet (100’ x 90’) with precast panelled walls extending to 12 feet in height.

“The silo will accommodate three cuts of grass silage each year,” explained Paddy Cunningham.

“The forage will be used to feed dairy cattle at a number of locations. It will also form part of the feedstock for a new anaerobic digestion plant, which came on-stream a few months ago.

“Our home farm is adjacent to the Strathroy Dairy milk processing plant, which is also owned by the family.”

The new silo is located on the site of an old milking parlour and dairy on the farm. The Cunninghams undertook the knocking-down of the existing buildings and the co-ordination of all works relating to the completion of the new silo floor.

Paddy Cunningham again:“We approached Moore Concrete to both supply and erect the panels that were specified for the walls of the new silo.

“The panels are attached to external RSJs. We opted for wall panels because it would allow for the immediate use of the silo, after they had been put in place.”

Moore Concrete’s Jeff Haslett was a recent visitor to the Cunningham farm: “Our panels are available in 600, 1000, 1200 and 1500mm heights. They are joined together using a simple tongue and groove system. The length of each panel can be adjusted to suit individual requirements,” he said.

“Moore Concrete panels can be used in the building of structural walls, silos and for livestock or general purpose buildings. The panels are supplied with a smooth finish, which can be easily cleaned.”

