New solution to post-weaning diarrhoea

A new vaccine from Elanco Animal Health, available in the UK and Ireland from May, is a major breakthrough in the fight against post-weaning diarrhoea (PWD) in pigs, says the company.

Coliprotec® F4/F18 is the first single dose oral vaccine intended for active immunization of pigs against F4- and F18-positive strains of enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli (ETEC). These two significant agents of PWD are a major cause of economic loss for pig producers, says Ciara O’Neill, Elanco’s UK and Ireland technical consultant.

Through proactive immunization, the vaccine can contribute to herd health and performance by reducing both the incidence of moderate to severe PWD and the faecal shedding of these two economically damaging strains of E.coli from infected pigs, she says.

Ciara O’Neill believes Coliprotec® F4/F18 is a sustainable and innovative solution to the age-old problem of post-weaning scours. “Vets and farmers can have confidence in this new addition to their PWD toolbox, which will limit the impact of ETEC E.coli at such an important stage in pigs’ lives. The vaccine has the potential to change current practices on farm and could reduce the need for antibiotics post-weaning.”

Gaynor Hillier, Elanco’s affiliate director for the UK and Ireland, says: “As a major breakthrough in the fight against post-weaning diarrhoea in pigs, Coliprotec® F4/F18 is a significant addition to our range of vaccines in the UK and Ireland.”