New text alert system launched

Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) has launched Text Alert – a new SMS-based Safety Information Service that will help to keep you and your community safe.

Text Alert is a free service available to anybody aged over 18 years of age who is a resident of, or has property located in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area.

Community safety information is sent by a PSNI Officer or PCSP staff to a registered member of the scheme via a SMS text message to their mobile phone. The information will be specific to the area where they live, or relevant to their type of business or where they have property located e.g. a caravan on the coast.

The Text Alert information may be useful to a range of people for a variety of reasons, for example:

Residents of towns and villages may like to receive quick and up-to-date information if there has been a spate of break-ins or thefts in their locality, or if there are known bogus callers in the area, or if a traffic collision has caused a road closure.

Farmers may benefit from receiving up-to-date information if there has been a surge of farm machinery or livestock thefts. The Text Alert message will allow them to take appropriate safety measures.

Business owners may be interested to receive information if there are forged banknotes circulating in their local area, or if a known gang of shoplifters has been seen in the town or village.

PCSP Chair, Councillor Tony McCaul said: “Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP is committed to working together to improve community safety. Text Alert is an important addition to the community safety services we provide. It is a simple but very effective way of sharing information. Getting that information could make an important difference to a wide range of people.”

PSNI Chief Inspector Ian Magee said: “Engaging with the public face to face is always our preference but at times this isn’t possible. Text Alert gives us the opportunity to share information quickly with a specific audience. I would really encourage local people to sign up – it’s free and the information could help prevent you from becoming the victim of a crime.”

Text Alert is a receive-only information service. You cannot reply to a text message. If you wish to contact PSNI you should call 101 in a non-emergency or 999 in an emergency.

How do I join the Text Alert scheme?

To join the scheme you must first complete a registration form and provide the mobile number through which you would like to receive community safety text messages.

To obtain a registration form please contact a PCSP staff member at any of the following Council offices: Limavady: 028 7776 0304; Coleraine: 028 7034 7034; Ballymoney: 028 2766 0254; Ballycastle: 028 2076 2225; Email: pcsp@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk