New venue for gala awards night

It is less than two weeks to the seventh annual Farming Life and Danske Bank Awards, which will be held in La Mon Hotel and Country Club.

This is a new venue for the awards and organisers are excited to be taking the awards to the popular Castlereagh hills venue on Thursday, October 19.

The black-tie gala event has always proved a big draw with farmers and agri-businesses alike and this year will be no different.

The judging team have been clocking up hundreds of miles travelling the countryside assessing the finalists across a vast range of categories. The business awards have been assessed by a panel of judges and are now ready for presentation on the big night.

Farming Life readers have been playing their part voting for the Unsung Hero which has been featuring in Farming Life in recent weeks.

Farming Life editor Ruth Rodgers has expressed her delight at the standard of entrant for the awards and looks ahead to the awards presentation.

“As ever, I have been taken aback by the number of strong candidates we have seen across all our categories - each year they just keep getting better and better,” said Mrs Rodgers.

“On behalf of the panel of judges I would like to congratulate all our entrants. We have been very impressed by the standard this year and it has been no easy decision picking the winners in each class.

“The judging teams have visited farms from Ballycastle to Bessbrook and Ballinamallard to Ballymena. We have been on farms in every county and can honestly say it has been a pleasure to meet so many wonderful people.”

Mrs Rodgers added: “We would encourage everyone to come along and join us at La Mon Hotel to celebrate the very best of Northern Ireland agriculture.”

A spokesperson for La Mon said: “La Mon Hotel & Country Club is delighted to host the upcoming Farming Life & Danske Bank Awards 2017.

“La Mon is a superb location for ‘celebrating excellence in farming’ and we look forward to welcoming you all and send good luck to all the finalists.”

A full list of all our finalists is shown on page 39.

Tickets for the Farming Life and Danske Bank Awards are on sale and can be purchased by calling 028 3839 5504 or 028 3839 5564.