Newell returns to school after 69 years

Newell Bingham (88), from Ballykeel Road, Ballymartin, Kilkeel, returned to Down High School recently, 69 years after he left as a pupil in 1948.

Here he points to his name on the 1947-48 prefects’ board.

Newell was the first student from Ireland after the war to enter Harper Adams University, then Harper Adams College.

On his return to Down High he met with students who had applied to enter Harper next September.

Newell qualified from Harper in 1951 with a National Diploma in Poultry Husbandry.

He spent his entire career as a poultry adviser with the Ministry of Agriculture Northern Ireland.

He now farms Dexter cattle and rare breeds of sheep.