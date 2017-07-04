Newry qualifier for dairy final

The qualifying rounds for the 2017 McLarnon Feeds/Northern Ireland Shows Association Dairy Cow Championship continued last weekend at Newry Show.

Now in its 149th year, Newry Show is one of the longest running country shows in NI, with the grounds at Newry Rugby Club providing an ideal setting.

The Newry qualifier for the 2017 McLarnon Feeds/NISA Dairy Cow Championship was the Holstein Champion and Interbreed Dairy Champion, Bannwater Palermo Laucot Nancy 88 EX92, from the Bannwater Holstein Herd of Andrew Magowan, Rathfriland.

As a heifer, Nancy was placed sixth in a strong line-up at the 2014 RUAS Winter Fair. In her 1st lactation, she yielded 9,400kg by 305 days, at 4.17% butterfat and 2.84% protein.

Calved since February, this third calver continues to produce over 42kg per day.

McLarnon Feeds would like to congratulate Andrew on qualifying at Newry and wish him every success at the championship final which will be at Antrim Show on Saturday 22nd July.