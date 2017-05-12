Newry Show gears up for a true spectacular

This year’s ABP Newry Show takes place on Saturday June 24th.
The venue for the event is Newry Rugby Club grounds on the Hilltown Road.
Taking pride of place at the show this year will be its hosting of the All-Ireland Aberdeen Angus Championships.
“This is a first for Newry,” confirmed show society chairman Kyle Henry.
“It is a tremendous honour for Newry to host what is the most prestigious Aberdeen Angus event to take place on the island of Ireland annually.
“And adding to the very special nature of the day will be the fact that 100 Forum delegates, from a host of countries around the world, will be with us to enjoy the spectacle and colour associated with what promises to be a wonderful event.”
The show organisers are expecting upwards of 150 Aberdeen Angus cattle to take part in the All-Ireland classes.
“And this is on top of the large entry of cattle, sheep and other livestock that traditionally take part in our own show classes,” said Mr Henry.
Newry Agricultural Society held its first show in 1869 and has been providing an annual agricultural event ever since.
This year’s show will feature an exciting mix of agricultural livestock classes, trade events, a dog show, a fashion show, an artisan food court, a model aircraft display, tug-of-war, a funfair plus C&J’s Animal Park and many other attractions. It all adds up to an exciting day-out for all the family.
“Q Radio’s Big O Show will also broadcast from this year’s event,” added Henry.
The chairman spoke at the recent sponsors’ evening. He said that Newry Show played a key role in profiling the tremendous quality of the food produced on local farms.
“We are helping to get a strong message regarding the provenance of the food produced throughout our catchment area and the exemplary standards achieved by local farmers.”
The event was marked by the presentation of significant donations from Newry Show Society to two charities: the Southern Area Hospice and the National Search and Rescue Association – Ireland North Region.
For further information, contact Newry Show Society on: 07808 803306 or visit the web site: www.newryshow.co.uk.