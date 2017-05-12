Newry Show gears up for a true spectacular

This year’s ABP Newry Show takes place on Saturday June 24th.

The venue for the event is Newry Rugby Club grounds on the Hilltown Road.

Newry Show sponsors, committee members and associates at their press launch. Photograph: Columba O'Hare

Taking pride of place at the show this year will be its hosting of the All-Ireland Aberdeen Angus Championships.

“This is a first for Newry,” confirmed show society chairman Kyle Henry.

“It is a tremendous honour for Newry to host what is the most prestigious Aberdeen Angus event to take place on the island of Ireland annually.

“And adding to the very special nature of the day will be the fact that 100 Forum delegates, from a host of countries around the world, will be with us to enjoy the spectacle and colour associated with what promises to be a wonderful event.”

Pictured at the press launch of the 2017 Newry Show were from left: Heather Irwin, Lurgan; Kyle Henry, Chairman, Newry Show; Michele Filippi, MF Communications and Brian Lockhart, Secretary, Newry Show. Photograph: Columba O'Hare

The show organisers are expecting upwards of 150 Aberdeen Angus cattle to take part in the All-Ireland classes.

“And this is on top of the large entry of cattle, sheep and other livestock that traditionally take part in our own show classes,” said Mr Henry.

Newry Agricultural Society held its first show in 1869 and has been providing an annual agricultural event ever since.

This year’s show will feature an exciting mix of agricultural livestock classes, trade events, a dog show, a fashion show, an artisan food court, a model aircraft display, tug-of-war, a funfair plus C&J’s Animal Park and many other attractions. It all adds up to an exciting day-out for all the family.

Kyle Henry, right, Chairman, Newry Show welcomes Stephen Hamilton, Chairman, Armagh Show to the Newry Show press launch. Photograph: Columba O'Hare

“Q Radio’s Big O Show will also broadcast from this year’s event,” added Henry.

The chairman spoke at the recent sponsors’ evening. He said that Newry Show played a key role in profiling the tremendous quality of the food produced on local farms.

“We are helping to get a strong message regarding the provenance of the food produced throughout our catchment area and the exemplary standards achieved by local farmers.”

The event was marked by the presentation of significant donations from Newry Show Society to two charities: the Southern Area Hospice and the National Search and Rescue Association – Ireland North Region.

This year Newry Show hosts the All Ireland Aberdeen Angus Championships as part of the Ireland leg of the Aberdeen Angus World Forum. Pictured front from left: Kyle Henry, Chairman, Newry Show; Cllr Gillian Fitzpatrick, Chairperson, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and George Mullan, Managing Director, ABP Food Group NI, main show sponsors. Back: Alan Cheney, President, Irish Angus Association, Barclay Bell, President, Ulster Farmers' Union and Freddie Davidson, NI Aberdeen Angus Club. Photograph: Columba O'Hare

For further information, contact Newry Show Society on: 07808 803306 or visit the web site: www.newryshow.co.uk.

ABP Food Group management with Aberdeen Angus cattle suppliers at the launch of the 2017 Newry Show. Photograph: Columba O'Hare

Brian Lockhart, left, Secretary, Newry Show is presented the James Gordon Memorial Trophy by Tommy Collins, President, Newry Show while looking on is show Chairman, Kyle Henry. The trophy is presented each year to the committee member who contributed most to the show. Photograph: Columba O'Hare

Visitors from Castlewellan and Dundalk Shows to the press launch of Newry Show. From left: Sandra Byrne and Nicholas Duff, Dundalk Show; Fiona Patterson, NISA and Castlewellan Show; Jim Harrison, ISA; Georgina Whyte, Dundalk Show and Alex Woods, Castlewellan Show. Photograph: Columba O'Hare

This year Newry Show hosts the All Ireland Aberdeen Angus Championships as part of the Ireland leg of the Aberdeen Angus World Forum. Pictured front from left are: Kyle Henry, Chairman, Newry Show; George Mullan, Managing Director, ABP Food Group NI, main show sponsors and Alan Cheney, President, Irish Angus Association. Back: Freddie Davidson, NI Aberdeen Angus Club; Niall Kearney, ABP Food Group; Alan Morrison, NI Aberdeen Angus Club and Sidney Cromie, NI Aberdeen Angus Club and Newry Show. Photograph: Columba O'Hare

Orla Keenan, right, Dog Section, Newry Show and Annie present a donation on behalf of the show to Roisin Morgan, SARDA Ireland North, the search and rescue dogs association. The presentation was made at the Newry Show Press Reception and also included from left are: Tom Fearon and Brooke, SARDA; Brian Lockhart and Kyle Henry, Newry Show. Photograph: Columba O'Hare