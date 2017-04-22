Newry Show to host Aberdeen Angus extravaganza

This year’s Newry Show takes on a truly international dimension with its hosting of the All-Ireland Aberdeen-Angus Championships.

The event also represents the focus of Ireland’s commitment to the World Angus Forum 2017, which will include a large number of breed-related activities in Scotland and England.

“The Show will take place on Saturday June 24th,” confirmed Newry Agricultural Society Chairman Kyle Henry.

“It is a tremendous honour for Newry to host what is the most prestigious Aberdeen Angus event to take place on the island of Ireland annually. And adding to the very special nature of the day will be the fact that 100 Forum delegates, from a host of countries around the world, will be with us to enjoy the spectacle and colour associated with what promises to be a wonderful event.”

The Angus Forum itself gets underway on June 16th with a programme of events planned for England. Delegates then will have the opportunity of visiting Ireland between June 24th and June 26th, before picking up with the celebrations planned for Scotland.

“Newry Show will be a tremendous opportunity to profile the quality and depth of Aberdeen Angus breeding in this part of the world,” confirmed Northern Ireland Aberdeen Angus committee member Sidney Cromie.

“Breed numbers are on the up, given the continuing recognition given by all the major food retailers of the quality inherent in Angus beef. And this trend is set to grow further during the period ahead.”

ABP Food Group has had a major presence in Newry since 1983.

“ABP Food Group is delighted to sponsor the 2017 Newry Show. We have a close association with livestock farmers in the South Down area since 1983 and are a major supplier of Angus beef to leading retail and food service customers,” confirmed Roger Sheahan, General Manager of ABP Newry. “Given this backdrop, the Newry Show was a natural fit for ABP Food Group and we look forward to meeting with our local livestock producers at the show and extending a warm welcome to delegates from the World Angus Forum.”

Ireland’s hosting of the World Angus Forum will include all of the activities planned for Newry Show plus visits to the renowned Gigginstown and Liss herds. A tour of the Newry & Mourne area will also be included as part of the itinerary.

Newry Show Secretary Brian Lockhart takes up the story: “We are expecting 200 entries for the Aberdeen Angus All Ireland Championships,” he said.

“All of the top breeders, north and south, are committed to taking part. So it promises to be a very special day for Newry Show. The good news is that we have plenty of space and facilities at our usual Newry Club venue to accommodate all of the show classes and activities scheduled for what promises to be a very special day.”

For further information, contact Brian Lockhart on 07808 803 306.