NFU Mutual issues warning as flash floods threaten to hit England and Wales

Leading rural insurer NFU Mutual is warning people across the UK to prepare for intense rain and thunderstorms forecast for Thursday (July 6) with potential to cause flash flooding and consequent damage to roads, homes, vehicles and businesses.

Isolated thunderstorms and intense downpours, which could see up to 30mm of rain fall in an hour, are forecast across parts of England and Wales from Thursday to Friday morning.

NFU Mutual, which insures over 70% of UK farms and thousands of rural homes and businesses, is ready to respond should serious floods occur.

“When extreme weather strikes our first priority is to get immediate, practical help to people whose families and animals have been put at risk,” said Tim Price, NFU Mutual rural affairs specialist.

“While it is hard to accurately predict the path and intensity of summer storms, flash floods can put lives of both people and livestock at risk and cause devastating damage – particularly in hilly areas when run-off after heavy rainfall turns stream into raging torrents and threatens homes and businesses in the valleys below – as happened in Boscastle which suffered terrible damage from flash floods in 2004 and the widespread floods across the Midlands in July 2007.

“Our claims teams and 300 local offices across the UK are ready to provide immediate help to customers – including making immediate emergency payments.

When extreme weather strikes our first priority is to get immediate, practical help to people whose families and animals have been put at risk. Tim Price, NFU Mutual rural affairs specialist

“We recommend homeowners and farmers in flood-prone locations take simple precautions and regularly check local weather forecasts and Environment Agency flood warnings. NFU Mutual’s website: www.nfumutual.co.uk includes weather event and emergency claims procedures and we provide regular updates on weather events on our Twitter account: @nfum.”