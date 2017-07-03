NFU Mutual scheme provides funding for students taking agricultural degrees

Leading rural insurer NFU Mutual is offering financial support to four students to help them study agricultural degrees at university.

Available for students starting undergraduate courses in agriculture in autumn 2017, NFU Mutual’s Agricultural Undergraduate Awards will provide four students with £3,000 to help with tuition, living or work experience costs over the duration of their course.

Successful applicants will also be supported by NFU Mutual with work experience, networking and course projects.

NFU Mutual’s Charlie Yorke, who co-ordinates the award scheme, said: “We take our responsibility to protect and support the farming community seriously at NFU Mutual and are passionate about encouraging new talent to enter the agricultural industry.

“This is the third year NFU Mutual has offered the award, and it’s been great to see how the first group of award winners used the bursary – such as fund extra courses which have increased their skills base and made them more employable.”

To be eligible to apply for the award, students need to have:

Gained (or are expected to gain) at least 260 UCAS points accumulated from completing A Levels, BTECs, Highers or the International Baccalaureate

Been accepted (or provisionally accepted) on an Undergraduate agricultural course in the UK, starting in autumn 2017

Have an element of agriculture or rural business management present on your course, such as modules on farm management or rural marketing.

The closing date for applications is October 1st 2017. For more information visit www.nfumutual.co.uk/undergrad.