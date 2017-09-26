NI Blonde Cattle Club Pedigree Herds Competition Winners Announced

The 2017 NI Blonde Cattle Club Pedigree Herds competition, kindly sponsored by Gormley Motors of Dungannon, provided a packed itinerary in July for judge Mr Dessie Greene of the Scauchmolin Herd, Co Wexford.

Mr Greene was also on the lookout for individual animals to award best cow and calf, best stock bull and best senior heifer.

Best large herd: Henry and Aoife Griffin feeding some of the Drumraymond Blonde Herd

Large herd winner: Drumraymond Blondes

Large herd runner up: Ivaniskey Blondes

Small herd winner: Ballygowan Blondes

Small herd runner up: Drumnafern Blondes

Best small herd: David Gibson checking over some of the Ballygowan Blonde Herd

Best cow and calf: Ballymacan Isobel

Reserve cow and calf: Drumraymond Hidi Ho

Best senior heifer: Drumnafern Legacy

Reserve senior heifer: Silverwood Lily

Best stock bull: Neil McKnight along with son Noah of Silverwood Blondes, with Ardmore Gargoyle

Best stock bull: Silverwood Blondes with Ardmore Gargoyle

Reserve stock bull: Ivaniskey Blondes with Ark Lucas

Mr Greene was very impressed with the overall standard of stock viewed, highlighting the ease of fleshing, great commercial attributes and consistency.

Selecting winners in the individual animal categories proved difficult due to the number of quality cattle viewed.

Best heifer: Dessie, Brian and Caitlin McGartland with Drumnafern Legacy

The judge congratulated all the winners and entrants on their continued efforts, keeping the great fleshing and natural length of the breed to the fore.

Mr Greene thanked the NI Blonde Club for organising the itinerary and for the hospitality both he and his wife Bridget were shown.

The NI Blonde Club extends its congratulations to all prizewinners.

The geographical spread is an indicator of the quality of Blonde cattle available throughout Northern Ireland.

The prizes will be presented at the club’s annual dinner dance on 21st October in Corick House, Clogher.

Tickets can be reserved by contacting club vice-chairman Roger Johnston on 07776278313.

Best cow and calf: The Johnston family and Judge Dessie Greene with Ballymacan Isobel and Ballymacan Mary at foot

Sincere thanks to competition sponsor Gormley Motors, judge Mr Dessie Greene and to Mr Bo Davidson for photographing all the winning stock.

Keep up to date with club activities, including the Pedigree Calf Fair on 18th November and the club’s AGM on 24th November, at facebook.com/NIBlondeCattleClub.