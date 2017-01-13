NI dealers unveil fertiliser spreader offer

In conjunction with machinery distributor, Farmhand, Amazone dealers throughout Northern Ireland are currently promoting a finance offer applicable on fertiliser spreaders which will remain operative until mid-February next.

Noting that there are ‘thousands’ of old spreaders awaiting replacement, the Farmhand offer sees the ZAM 1201, (complete with folding cover and lights) being offered for an initial deposit of just £545, the balance for payment in nine half-yearly amounts of £545.

Renowned for its build quality and durability, the Amazone slow-turning, high-capacity agitation system and reduced disc speeds is said to ensure an even, granule-protecting fertiliser flow.

This results in less dust and waste, coupled with better spread.

Mindful that fertiliser is one of the most expensive commodities on any farm, Farmhand managing director Paul Scrivener notes that their announcement has two key objectives.

One is to remind farmers of the saving in costs that can be made using a modern, top-end machine that spreads accurately so expensive fertiliser is not lost in hedges and ditches.

A parallel aim is to show that Amazone equipment is ‘less expensive than some might think,’ he said.

“Given there are many farmers uncertain about buying a top-end machine just now because of tight budgets, we have constructed our offer so farmers can trade up without putting undue pressure on themselves,” he said.

Further details can be had by contacting any Northern Ireland Amazone dealer.