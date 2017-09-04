NI farmers to benefit from £1.5 million fund

Small farm businesses across Northern Ireland are being invited to take part in the second year of the highly successful The Prince’s Farm Resilience Programme, run by The Prince’s Countryside Fund.

Proven to help small farms improve their way of working, the programme will provide free business support, skills and planning tuition, and one-to-one guidance to 20 small livestock and mixed family farm businesses.

The programme will be run by Rural Support, based in Cookstown, and will have two groups – one focusing on dairy, and another for other livestock farmers. Applications open on the 1st of September, and close on the 31st of October.

Feedback from participating farms has been unanimously positive, with farmers who have completed the programme feeling far more confident about the future of their farm business.

Philip, a farmer who took part in the programme last year, said: “I’d recommend the programme to others. It’s set at a good level, not too technical or overly academic, and is delivered by people with practical hands on experience.

“It’s definitely helped me plan for the future so I can be more resilient to fluctuations in the market in the longer term.”

If you are interested in taking part in The Prince’s Farm Resilience Programme in your area, or would like to find out more, please contact Gillian Reid at Rural Support on 028 8676 0040 or gillian@ruralsupport.co.uk or visit www.princescountrysidefund.org.uk/farmresilience.