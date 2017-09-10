NI fishing fleet to have say on industry

Seafish researchers are calling for vessel owners and skippers in Northern Ireland to participate in its 12th annual economic survey of the UK fishing fleet.

This year’s survey is travelling across the UK gathering data on fishing and vessel costs to provide a comprehensive overview of the financial and operational performance of the fishing industry.

Researchers will be surveying in Northern Ireland from 11th-15th of September.

This year’s survey hopes to uncover a similar success story to 2016, which saw the total UK fleet income grow by 19%. During this period the operating profit also increased by an estimated 22%, giving the fishing sector its best economic performance since 2008.

Over 700 skippers and vessel owners took part in 2016, with many expressing concerns about uncertainty due to the political landscape in areas including regulation, quotas and market.

With the UK set to exit the EU in 2019, the survey will provide an insight in to the expectations and concerns of the fishing industry.

The findings of this research to be published in 2018 will be crucial for uncovering the direction of the industry.

Economics Project Manager at Seafish Steve Lawrence said: “Our annual survey provides us with a detailed picture of the UK fishing fleet’s economic performance.”