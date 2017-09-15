NI Irish Moiled National Show

On Saturday 2nd September 2017, the Irish Moiled Cattle Society’s Northern Ireland National Breed Show was hosted by the RBSTNI Support Group in the beautiful setting of Gosford Forest Park.

Taking the top accolade of overall breed champion was Robert Boyle of Millisle with his senior heifer, Cultra Lorraine bred by the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum, Cultra, Holywood.

Reserve breed champion was won by N and M Moilies with the young cow Curraghnakeely Sylvia. Pictured is handler Nigel Edwards, judge Richard McConnell, steward Mark Logan and special guest to the show the Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Gareth Wilson

Lorraine won the same title of breed champion last year in 2016 as a junior heifer and successfully defended the title this year under the eye of well-known Irish Moiled breeder Richard McConnell of Glenwherry owner of the Glenfield herd who was on judging duty for the day.

Richard now in retirement from showing Irish Moiled’s has won the accolade of national breed champion several times during his showing career.

Taking the reserve champion spot was N and M Moiles of Comber with Curraghnakeely Sylvia a young cow with a strong bull calf at foot, Curraghnakeely Captain Cook that were both bred in Tempo, Co Fermanagh by Nigel Edwards.

Sylvia was also a previous winner of the national breed champion title three years ago in 2014 as a calf.

Eddie Giboney was crowed champion in the calf interbreed derby with bull calf, Tyrone Tomboy. Also picture is Eddie's daughter Judy.

N and M Moilies also exhibited the winner of the maiden heifer class with Curraghnakeely Daisy, bred by Nigel Edwatds.

Having a fantastic day also, was Brian O’Kane of Martinstown who collected both the junior breed champion and reserve junior breed champion awards.

The junior breed champion was won by the homebred bull calf Ravelglen Rocky, winner of the bull calf class and the reserve junior breed champion was won by the homebred heifer calf Ravelglen Kiera, winner of the heifer calf class.

It was these two calves that as a pair brought Brian O’Kane further success winning the Irish Moiled breed pairs class.

Brian O'Kane won the pairs class. Also pictured is Callum O'Kane

Brian O’Kane also exhibited the winner of the bull class with the homebred bull Ravelglen Cal that brought Brian’s tally of first prize rosettes to four throughout the breed classes.

The Irish Moileds competed successfully in the Interbreed classes winning several awards.

N and M Moilies competed in the Interbreed pairs class and won second to reserve champion.

Eddie Gibboney of Beragh, Co Tyrone was crowned champion in the interbreed calf derby with his homebred calf Tyrone Tomboy.

The senior bull class was won by Brian O'Kane with Ravelglen Cal

Robert Boyle with his breed champion heifer, Cultra Lorraine competed in the senior interbreed derby and was crowned reserve champion.

It was the champion and reserve champion of the senior interbreed derby that took the very top two accolades of the show with the highlight of the day for the Irish Moiled breed when Cultra Lorraine was crowned the reserve overall supreme interbreed cattle champion of the show.

In the open young handler’s classes, several of the young Irish Moiled exhibitors had success under judge Michelle McCauley.

Cole Hogg from Newtownards was awarded second place in the 10-14 age group. Kirsten Davis from Templepatrick was awarded third prize in the 15-18 age group. The 19-25 age group was won by Rachel Armour from Maghera and also in this age group Caroline Lyons from Ballynahinch was awarded third prize.

At this year’s National Show, the Irish Moiled Cattle Society was presented with a new trophy by Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley who exhibit at shows under the name N and M Moilies.

The new ‘N and M Moilies Challenge Cup’ is to be awarded by the Irish Moiled Cattle Society each year to the person who has exhibited Irish Moiled cattle at the most shows throughout all the three constituencies.

The maiden heifer class was won by N and M Moilies with Curraghnakeely Daisy. Pictured is handler Michelle McCauley and judge Richard McConnell

In 2017 the cup was won by Rachel Armour.

The Irish Moiled Cattle Society would like to thank the RBSTNI Support Group for hosting the Breed’s National Show once again this year and for the input from new support group committee members, the Dorman family.

Thanks goes to Richard McConnell for judging and to Mark Logan for stewarding and commentating throughout the classes and also thanks to Ian and Joan Simpson for manning the society stand.

The event could only be a success with the input of all the exhibitors showing off their animals to a high standard producing a fantastic spectacle of Irish Moiled cattle.

Results

Cow class

1st N and M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Sylvia

2nd Robert Boyle – Milltown Pink Lady

3rd Robert Davis – Ballyvesey Palm

Senior heifer class

1st Robert Boyle – Cultra Lorraine

2nd N and M Moilies – Donardgrange Nigella

3rd Robert Boyle – Milltown Ann

Junior heifer class

1st N and M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Daisy

2nd Rachel Armour – Beachmount Lily 2

3rd Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Lizzie

Bull class

1st Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Cal

Heifer calf class

1st Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Kiera

2nd Robert Davis – Ballyvesey Gillian

3rd Chris Ball – Prestwood Pandora

Bull calf class

1st Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Rocky

2nd Robert Boyle – Beechmount Sam

3rd Eddie Gibboney – Tyrone Tomboy

Pairs class

1st Brian O’ Kane

2nd N and M Moilies

Overall breed champion;

Robert Boyle – Cultra Lorraine

Reserve breed champion;

N and M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Sylvia

Junior breed champion;

Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Rocky

Reserve junior champion;

Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Kiera