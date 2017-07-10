NI Limousin Club set for herd competition

Bank of Ireland has agreed to continue their sponsorship of the N.I. Limousin Club’s Pedigree Herd Competition for 2017.

This competition is open to all N.I. Limousin Club members and will be judged this year by Co Meath Limousin breeder William Smith, from the renowned Millbrook Herd.

Judging will take place in the middle of August and entry forms and competition rules have been sent to club members. Further entry forms are available by contacting the Secretary on 07881435042 or emailing nilimousincattleclub@gmail.com. Closing date for entries is Friday 21 July 2017.

Herds gaining the highest number of points will be declared the best large, medium, small or ex small Limousin Herd of the Year.

Prizes will also be awarded in the following categories:

Best Group of Calves born in the year of the Competition;

Best Group of Calves born in the year of the Competition by a Stock Bull;

Best Cow Family - to include mother, daughters, and granddaughters;

Best Young Bull born in the year before the year of the Competition;

Best Young Bull born in the year of the Competition;

Best Home Bred Heifer under two-year-old by the 31 August in the year of the Competition;

Best Home Bred Heifer under one-year old by the 31 August in the year of the Competition;

Best Stock Bull;

Best New Comer.

Announcement of results and presentation of awards will be at the club’s annual prize giving and dinner dance in the Valley Hotel, Fivemiletown on Saturday 11 November 2017.

Future Events for N.I.

Limousin Club Members

N.I. Limousin Championship at Randox Antrim Show on Saturday 22 July 2017. Entry forms available from https://www.antrimshow.com/. Entries close 8 July 2017.

Female Sale (Haltered & Unhaltered) on Monday 28 August 2017 at Hilltown Mart. Entry forms available from the Secretary.