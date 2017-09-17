NI syndicate enjoy UK Dairy Day success in Shropshire

A Jersey cow owned by a Northern Ireland syndicate won the Jersey Championship at this week’s UK Dairy Day in Telford, Shropshire, and then went on to win Honourable Mention (third place) in the Interbreed Championship.

The cow Bluegrass Vindications Harp EX93 is owned by the Fleming family, John Henning and Keith Agnew.

Approaching five years old, this cow calved her third calf in February and has given over 40 litres daily having yielded almost 9,000 litres milk in her second lactation (305 days) with very high components – 4.92% Butterfat and 3.7% Protein

So far this year she has won the Jersey Championship at UK Dairy Expo (for the third time); Jersey Championship at the Royal Highland Show (for the second time); Overall Show Championship at Ayr County Show and was a member of the winning Interbreed Pair at the Royal Welsh Show.

She is housed with the Yates family in SW Scotland where she is said to be quite a ‘character’. Harp was purchased for 11,000 guineas at the Red Ribbon Sale in 2015 and was shown at UK Dairy Day by Lindsay Fleming.