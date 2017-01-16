NI Texel Club members reflect on the successes of 2016

Recently the NI Texel Breeders Club members gathered at Greenmount Agricultural College for their AGM.

The Club’s Vice Chairman, Martin Cromie welcomed the turnout of members, friends, guest speaker Dr Neil Clelland, Neogen and Adrian Farrell from the Southern Area Hospice.

The evening’s proceedings commenced with Mr Cromie and the Herdman Family presenting a cheque to Mr Farrell for £4,200 from money raised at the Club’s Annual Open Night at their family farm last August.

Mr Farrell thanked the Club and the Herdman family for the generosity of the donation made, informing those present that without public donations the Southern Area Hospice Service would not be able to continue to deliver the standard of inpatient and outpatient services to those patients suffering from cancer, MS, Motor Neurone and Aids.

Following the charity presentation, Dr Neil Clelland, Business Development Executive Neogen Europe gave those present an informative talk on Genomics, its application and benefits to the future of the Texel sheep industry. After a short question and answering session Vice Chairman, Martin Cromie commenced the AGM formalities, with the previous minutes adopted.

Mr Cromie went on to highlight the Club’s successes during 2016 at shows, sales, club activities and events. He thanked all the members who took part in the various competitions throughout the year, highlighting the importance of the club’s sponsors in their continued support to run their annual events. He congratulated those who took home trophies and encouraged members to continue to compete in 2017. As part of his resume of events, congratulations were expressed to Edna Corbett, Laganbann Texels for her success at Balmoral Show and for keeping Texels well to the fore claiming reserve at the interbreed with her joint owned aged ram.

Mr Cromie also expressed congratulations to Roger Strawbridge, Tamnamoney Texels, for claiming the Championship at the Premier Sale and to Paul and Baillie O’Connor, Drumgooland Texels, for taking Reserve Champion.

Congratulations were also expressed to John and Richard Currie, Tullagh Texels, for receiving the top price for a ram lamb at the Premier and the O’Connor Family, Drumgooland Texels, for the top price Shearling Ewe. Congratulations was expressed again to John and Richard Currie for profiling Northern Ireland breeders at Lanark Scottish National Show and Sale, claiming Champion. Mr Cromie acknowledged that this was the third year in succession that a Northern Ireland breeder has claimed this achievement. Roger Strawbridge, Tamnamoney Texels, was congratulated for getting the top price for a Northern Ireland breeder at Lanark, selling a ram lamb for 9K.

Mr Cromie thanked members for participating in this year’s Volac Show Flock Championship and Flock Competitions, recognising the hard work that goes in to preparing and participating in such events. Alastair Gault was congratulated for his success in the Volac Show Championship Competition with his Forkins Flock taking the Overall Championship, and also congratulations were extended to Alastair Breen’s Drumderg Texels, for achieving Reserve Volac Champion. Specific reference was made to Alastair Gault’s continued achievement in claiming Overall Champion Flock at the club’s prestigious annual flock competition, judged by David McKerrow, Nochnary Flock Freuchie, Fife and also to Victor and David Chestnutt’s Clougher Flock for coming reserve.

Mr Cromie paid special thanks to all the members of the committee for their hard work throughout the year, convenors for their hard work at shows and sales and to the judges supporting the club’s activities. He highlighted that without their hard work, support and commitment the club would not be able to function smoothly.

The Vice Chairman also expressed particular thanks to those who sponsored the club throughout the year namely, Danske Bank, Volac Ireland, Bank of Ireland, Farmware Supplies Northern Counties Co-op, Farm Care, Glen Farm Supplies, Smyth Daleside, SH Coleman, Holden Agri & Fuels, Fane Valley, Mr. Ivan Porter, Osmonds, and Oldstone Veterinary.

Brian McAllister, Treasurer, followed the Chairman’s report with a detailed report of the year’s accounts 2016 which was agreed as an accurate account of the year’s expenses. Following adoption of both the Chairman’s and Treasurer’s reports voting took place to replace outgoing Chairman and committee members.

The club wishes to thank Philip Hammond and Paul O’Connor for their hard work, dedication and support over the last two years and welcome on board new Chairman Martin Cromie, Vice Chairman Henry Gamble and committee members Alastair Gault and Fraser Tweed. The evening finished with Mr Cromie presenting the Chairman’s Trophy to Mr Robbie Mulligan for his many years of service and contribution to the NI Texel Club.

OFFICE HOLDERS 2017

Honorary Presidents: Robbie Mulligan, Banbridge

Chairman: Martin Cromie, Banbridge

Vice Chair: Henry Gamble, Bangor

Secretary: Martin Warnock, Limavady

PRO: Barbara Strawbridge, Coleraine

Minutes Secretary: Marcus Barton, Lack

Treasurer; Brian McAllister, Kells

Export Manager: Martin Warnock, Limavady

Society Representative: Elliot Bell, Rathfriland

Young Members’ Representative: Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena

Committee Members elected 2017

Alastair Gault, Newtownabbey

Fraser Tweed, Ballymena

Committee Members elected 2016

John Trimble, Newry

Jane McCollam, Crumlin

Philip Whyte, Portglenone

Committee Members elected 2015

Richard Henderson, Tobermore

Lesley Beacom, Ballywalter

Adrian Liggett, Seskinore