NI venue for Holstein Celebration and AGM

Northern Ireland is the venue for the 2017 Holstein Celebration and AGM at the end of June.

Taking place on 28th and 29th June, the event will coincide with the election of the society’s president, an honour which will be bestowed on local breeder and Holstein NI committee member David Perry from the noted Killane Herd in Ahoghill.

Holstein NI chairman Tommy Henry said: “Holstein UK is the largest independent breed society in Europe, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to host the Holstein Celebration.

“It’s a great honour for Holstein Northern Ireland, especially as David is only the third local breeder to be elected president in over 100 years of the society’s history. He follows in the footsteps of Wilbert Rankin and the late Sam Wilson.”

Hundreds of breeders from throughout the UK and Ireland are expected to attend, and delegates will be based at the award winning Galgorm Resort and Spa near Ballymena. The itinerary for the two day event includes farm visits and a trip to several of the province’s popular tourist attractions.

The Holstein Celebration gets underway with a visit to the 220-cow Abercorn Herd, owned by 2016 Ulster Grassland Farmer of the Year Award winners David and Alan Wallace from Antrim.

Later in the day Master Breeders Jim and Nicholas McCann from Bangor will welcome everyone to their 175-cow Simlahill Herd – 2012, 2014 and 2015 winners of Holstein NI’s Herds Inspection Competition.

Alternative visits on the 28th June will include the historical Antrim Castle Gardens, and the Marchioness of Dufferin and Ava’s private gardens at Clandeboye Estate.

The evening will be rounded off with an Irish themed dinner and entertainment at Galgorm.

The itinerary for Thursday 29th June focuses on a tour of the picturesque North Antrim coast, stopping off at the world-famous Giant’s Causeway and the Bushmills Distillery.

Visitors will also view the Dark Hedges, an iconic avenue of beech trees made famous as a back-drop for HBO’s epic series Game of Thrones.

Holstein UK’s AGM will take place late afternoon, and will be followed by a Celebration Gala Dinner in the hotel’s prestigious Great Hall.

Tommy Henry added: “Northern Ireland is well-known for a variety of things, many of which we hope to showcase during the Holstein Celebration. We are visiting two outstanding herds both of which make fantastic use of the country’s lush green grass.

“We are also giving visitors an opportunity to see the province’s stunning coastal scenery, and visit several of our leading tourist attractions. Having worked closely with the chef at Galgorm we have created two sumptuous evening menus featuring the best of local produce.”

The presentation of awards for the 2017 Ulster Bank-sponsored Herds Inspection Competition will take place during the visit to the Simlahill Herd in Bangor.

A warm invitation is extended to members and non-members of Holstein NI to come along and join in the various events and enjoy the Ulster craic.

Tickets for the Irish themed dinner on 28th June, and the gala dinner on 29th June, are priced at £30 per person, and are available from the Holstein NI office tel: 028 8772 7728, or club secretary John Martin on mobile 07711 041128.