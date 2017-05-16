NI Water ‘flushed’ with success

The Balmoral Show is one of the highlights of Northern Ireland’s year, and that’s true for NI Water as well!

As the show continues to get bigger, running on a Saturday this year for the first time, so too did the crowds flowing to the NI Water stand at this year’s event at Lisburn’s Balmoral Park, where they learnt about how NI Water is delivering what matters in health, economic and environmental terms for everyone in Northern Ireland.

Setting up home in the Eikon Exhibition Centre at Balmoral Park, NI Water was on hand to give hundreds of visitors a taste of exactly what the company does to provide the water and wastewater services we all rely on every day, as well as explaining the scale of their investment over the last decade.

Information on pesticides and their impact on the water supply was also available from the NI Water stand.

Celine Rodgers of NI Water said: “NI Water is always delighted to attend the Balmoral Show, but it’s been particularly special this year as we’ve marked our tenth anniversary delivering what matters for the rural community and beyond.

“We welcome the opportunity to get out and about to promote our key messages on the economy, the environment and health for the entire community, as well as highlighting the scale of our investment in water and wastewater over our first ten years. This period has witnessed a sustained improvement in the delivery of vital services, with the safe delivery of 560 million litres of high quality drinking water to homes and businesses every day.

“We are very proud to have shared NI Water’s success story with so many people at the Balmoral Show and we’re already looking forward to doing the same thing in 2018.”

For more information on the key messages, visit the website www.niwater.com.