NICCEC dinner dance

The Northern Ireland Commercial Cattle Club would like to thank everyone who attended this year’s dinner dance at The Valley Hotel, Fivemiletown.

The night started in usual fashion with a terrific meal served up by The Valley Hotel, followed by the awards ceremony for the numerous prize winners throughout the year.

There was a special award on offer this year, The Hall of Fame, which was scooped up by the most experienced showman of all, Mr Sam Milliken.

This award is for someone who has dedicated a lot of their time into the show business and is always on offer for advice to the younger generation.

After the awards the club held their annual charity auction which this year was in memory of the late John Linton and all proceeds where donated to research into bowel cancer.

John was a past committee member and popular face on the show circuit. The club would like to pass their condolences on to John’s family. John will be sadly missed around the shows.

The auction and raffle raised £2,500 which was presented to Miss Judith Linton on the night.

It wasn’t long after that all the tables were cleared and the night was spent socialising and dancing to some fine music into the early hours of Sunday morning.

The club would like to thank everyone for attending, The Valley Hotel for the fabulous meal and service, everyone that brought or bought something in the charity auction and to all the sponsors involved over the year that the club could not operate without.

Don’t forget the NICCEC are holding the annual calf spectacular in Dungannon Farmers Mart on 24th February.

Entry forms can be obtained from the clubs Facebook page or by contacting Robert Simpson on 07929 759 229.

There are classes for haltered and non-haltered 2016 calves. If last year’s show is anything to go by this is surely one not to be missed.

More details to follow in next week’s paper.