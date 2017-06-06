Nicholson calls for work to commence on new agri-support scheme

Ulster Unionist candidate for Newry and Armagh, Sam Nicholson, has warned that a failure to re-establish a local Executive could be a disaster for farmers.

Sam Nicholson said: “Farming makes an immensely important contribution to the Northern Ireland economy. The agri-food sector has a turnover of over £4.5bn and it employs several thousand people in the local count Armagh and Down area alone.

“Given the role that farming has in the preservation of entire local rural communities, as well as the income it provides, it is essential that Northern Ireland is able to successfully meet the challenge of Brexit.

“It is widely accepted that Northern Ireland is the region of the UK with the most to lose from a bungled Brexit, yet it remains by far the least prepared. The ongoing absence of a Northern Ireland Executive could prove disastrous at such an important time for local farmers.

“If farming in Northern Ireland is to continue as we know it is essential that an Executive is formed quickly so that it can begin engaging with the next UK Government at Westminster. The current levels of agri funds have only been guaranteed up until 2022 and right now there is a total vacuum as to what support will exist after that.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that a new scheme, which offers land-based support post 2022, is an absolute necessity. Anyone involved in the negotiations surrounding previous CAP deals however can confirm just how arduous and difficult building these sorts of scheme can be.

“If the UK, and Northern Ireland in particular, wants to continue to support agriculture as a key component of the local economy it is essential that the preparations for a new agri-support scheme starts now.”