Nicholson: Don’t miss the awards deadline

Ulster Unionist MEP Jim Nicholson has reminded Farming Life readers not to miss out on the opportunity to submit entries and nominations for the 2017 Farming Life and Danske Bank awards. The closing date for entries is this Monday, September 11.

Mr Nicholson and the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) Group are supporting the “Unsung Hero” category as part of this year’s awards. The 2017 awards will be presented on Thursday, October 19, at the La Mon Hotel & Country Club.

Commenting Mr Nicholson said: “The ECR Group and I are delighted to once again support the Farming Life and Danske Bank awards. I am particularly pleased that we are supporting the “Unsung Hero” category this year.

“These annual awards celebrate excellence in all aspects of the agricultural industry. Anyone wishing to either enter, or nominate an individual, business or organisation for any of the categories will find an entry form plus a full list of terms and conditions printed in today’s edition of Farming Life.”

Mr Nicholson concluded: “The Farming Life and Danske Bank awards recognise the very best in Northern Ireland’s agri-food industry and rural communities – I would urge readers not to miss out on the opportunity to submit entries for this year’s awards.”