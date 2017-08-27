NIHBA to hold annual field evening and BBQ

The NIHBA will be holding its annual field evening, barbecue and presentation of the herds competition awards on Saturday, 9th September 2017 on the farm of Mr John Gill (president), 57 Saintfield Road, Killinchy, Co Down, BT23 6RL (telephone 07968754976).

The event will commence at 4pm and all Hereford breeders, friends and family are most welcome to attend.

Tickets are priced at £15 for a steak barbecue or £5 (burger option) with all proceeds going to the Children’s Heartbeat charity.

Mr James Nelson who judged the herds competition will be present to announce the winners and present the awards on the evening and would hope all who entered the competition will attend.

If you are planning to attend the event could you please make contact with either Ivan Haire (secretary) on 07887675649 or John Gill on 07968754976 before 2nd September to enable satisfactory catering arrangements.

Organisers look forward to welcoming everyone to an evening of great food and entertainment.