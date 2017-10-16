Saturday, 30th September saw the annual NIHBA United Feeds National calf show take place under the expert eye of judge James Ludgate from the Rempstone Herd which is one of the top herds in the UK.
“Overall a satisfying turnout of bulls and heifers on the day, plenty of style with good confirmation. The top winners were based on what I would strive to have in my herd,” said James Ludgate.
Supreme bull champion and senior male champion went to J and W McMordie with Solpoll 1 Pirate, yet another son of the prolific Panmure 1 Henry Bull which has bred the family many a winner. A well grown and clean finished bull was what the judge wanted and got on the day.
Overall reserve supreme bull and junior bull title went to a new breeder on the circuit. Drumshambo 1 Big Show, a junior bull with great style and ring presence took the spot for Ethan Small and his grandfather Gerry from Randalstown.
Quality females on the day were topped by Trevor Andrew’s senior heifer Mountview 1 Forever taking the overall supreme female and senior female title.
One of the first progeny to be shown from Dorepoll 1 Legacy, a bull he purchased from the Haire family his offspring is showing promise for the showing seasons to come.
Reserve supreme female and junior female title went to John Conlon’s Drumatee Pearl 173, a young heifer who had the complete package and shows great potential for the future.
Overall and class results
Supreme bull champion
Solpoll 1 Pirate, J and W McMordie
Reserve supreme bull champion
Drumshambo 1 Big Show, J and G Small
Senior bull champion
Solpoll 1 Pirate, J and W McMordie
Reserve senior bull champion
Solpoll 1 Pagba, J and W McMordie
Junior bull champion
Drumshambo 1 Big Show, J and G Small
Reserve junior bull champion
Solitude 1 Phoenix, A McMordie
Supreme female champion
Mountview 1 Forever, T Andrews
Reserve supreme female champion
Drumatee Pearl 173, J Conlon
Senior female champion
Mountview 1 Forever, T Andrews
Reserve senior champion female
Solpoll 1 Dainty, J and W McMordie
Junior female champion
Drumatee Pearl 173, J Conlon
Reserve junior female champion
Solpoll 1 Nylon P8, J and W McMordie
Champion young handler
C Dorman
Class 1 bull calf born 1/9/16-31/10/16
1st Solpoll 1 Pirate, J and W McMordie
2nd Solpoll 1 Pogba, J and W McMordie
3rd Mountview 1 Finn, T Andrews
4th Kinnego 1 Pharoah, C Kerr
Class 3 bull calf born 1/1/17-28/2/17
1st Drumshambo 1 Big Show, J and G Small
2nd Solitude 1 Phoenix, A McMordie
3rd Drumatee Fred, J Conlon
Class 4 bull calf born 1/3/17-30/4/17
1st Lisrace Lumberjack 19th, D Wilson
2nd Drumatee Ferrari, J Conlon
Class 6 female calf born 1/9/16-31/10/16
1st Mountview 1 Forever, T Andrews
2nd Hockleypoll 1 Ariana, Leader family
Class 7 female calf born 1/11/16-31/12/16
1st Solpoll 1 Dainty, J and W McMordie
Class 8 female calf born 1/1/17-29/2/17
1st Solpoll 1 Nylon P8, J and W McMordie
2nd Drumatee Tribute 077, J Conlon
3rd Hockleypoll 1 Evie, The Leader family
4th Castlepoll 1 Renie 2nd, C and M Beattie
Class 9 female calf born 1/3/17-30/4/17
1st Drumatee Pearl 173, J Conlon
2nd Lisrace Curly 18th, D Wilson
3rd Castlepoll 1 Starlet, C and M Beattie
4th Castlepoll 1 Plum, C and M Beattie
Class 10 female calf born after 1/5/17
1st Lisrace Finola Dell, D Wilson
2nd Nancy Bonny, G and T Morton
Class 11 pairs
1st J and W McMordie
2nd T Andrews
3rd John Conlon
4th Leader family
Class 12a young handler 12-14
1st J Morton
Class 12b young handler 15-18
1st C Dorman
2nd J Andrews
3rd E Small
4th J Gauthier
