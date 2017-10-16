Saturday, 30th September saw the annual NIHBA United Feeds National calf show take place under the expert eye of judge James Ludgate from the Rempstone Herd which is one of the top herds in the UK.

“Overall a satisfying turnout of bulls and heifers on the day, plenty of style with good confirmation. The top winners were based on what I would strive to have in my herd,” said James Ludgate.

Supreme female and senior female champion Mountview 1 Forever owned and bred by Trevor Andrews

Supreme bull champion and senior male champion went to J and W McMordie with Solpoll 1 Pirate, yet another son of the prolific Panmure 1 Henry Bull which has bred the family many a winner. A well grown and clean finished bull was what the judge wanted and got on the day.

Overall reserve supreme bull and junior bull title went to a new breeder on the circuit. Drumshambo 1 Big Show, a junior bull with great style and ring presence took the spot for Ethan Small and his grandfather Gerry from Randalstown.

Quality females on the day were topped by Trevor Andrew’s senior heifer Mountview 1 Forever taking the overall supreme female and senior female title.

One of the first progeny to be shown from Dorepoll 1 Legacy, a bull he purchased from the Haire family his offspring is showing promise for the showing seasons to come.

Reserve supreme female and junior female title went to John Conlon’s Drumatee Pearl 173, a young heifer who had the complete package and shows great potential for the future.

Overall and class results

Supreme bull champion

Solpoll 1 Pirate, J and W McMordie

Reserve supreme bull champion

Drumshambo 1 Big Show, J and G Small

Senior bull champion

Solpoll 1 Pirate, J and W McMordie

Reserve senior bull champion

Solpoll 1 Pagba, J and W McMordie

Junior bull champion

Drumshambo 1 Big Show, J and G Small

Reserve junior bull champion

Solitude 1 Phoenix, A McMordie

Supreme female champion

Mountview 1 Forever, T Andrews

Reserve supreme female champion

Drumatee Pearl 173, J Conlon

Senior female champion

Mountview 1 Forever, T Andrews

Reserve senior champion female

Solpoll 1 Dainty, J and W McMordie

Junior female champion

Drumatee Pearl 173, J Conlon

Reserve junior female champion

Solpoll 1 Nylon P8, J and W McMordie

Champion young handler

C Dorman

Class 1 bull calf born 1/9/16-31/10/16

1st Solpoll 1 Pirate, J and W McMordie

2nd Solpoll 1 Pogba, J and W McMordie

3rd Mountview 1 Finn, T Andrews

4th Kinnego 1 Pharoah, C Kerr

Class 3 bull calf born 1/1/17-28/2/17

1st Drumshambo 1 Big Show, J and G Small

2nd Solitude 1 Phoenix, A McMordie

3rd Drumatee Fred, J Conlon

Class 4 bull calf born 1/3/17-30/4/17

1st Lisrace Lumberjack 19th, D Wilson

2nd Drumatee Ferrari, J Conlon

Class 6 female calf born 1/9/16-31/10/16

1st Mountview 1 Forever, T Andrews

2nd Hockleypoll 1 Ariana, Leader family

Class 7 female calf born 1/11/16-31/12/16

1st Solpoll 1 Dainty, J and W McMordie

Class 8 female calf born 1/1/17-29/2/17

1st Solpoll 1 Nylon P8, J and W McMordie

2nd Drumatee Tribute 077, J Conlon

3rd Hockleypoll 1 Evie, The Leader family

4th Castlepoll 1 Renie 2nd, C and M Beattie

Class 9 female calf born 1/3/17-30/4/17

1st Drumatee Pearl 173, J Conlon

2nd Lisrace Curly 18th, D Wilson

3rd Castlepoll 1 Starlet, C and M Beattie

4th Castlepoll 1 Plum, C and M Beattie

Class 10 female calf born after 1/5/17

1st Lisrace Finola Dell, D Wilson

2nd Nancy Bonny, G and T Morton

Class 11 pairs

1st J and W McMordie

2nd T Andrews

3rd John Conlon

4th Leader family

Class 12a young handler 12-14

1st J Morton

Class 12b young handler 15-18

1st C Dorman

2nd J Andrews

3rd E Small

4th J Gauthier