No one yet knows what Brexit will bring

The summer has arrived and, no doubt, farmers and contractors across Northern Ireland are getting on with some much-needed field work.

Also hard at work in the countryside are inspectors, checking farmers’ compliance with all relevant EU Directives and, in my opinion, this is actually a good news story for agriculture in Northern Ireland.

Yes, producers do run the risk of receiving Basic Payment penalties, if their bookwork etc is not in order. But above all else, this development can be used to show that farmers fully deserve the support monies they get from Brussels.

There is a common misconception that the Single Farm Payment system is simply a backdoor means of subsidising production agriculture. This is absolutely not the case. De-coupling, broke the link between farm output and the payments received by way of the Common Agricultural Policy. In effect, farmers in Northern Ireland are being paid to maintain the highest possible environmental standards in the countryside. And the arrival of government inspectors in farm yards across Northern Ireland at the present time proves this point.

The implication of all this is that consumers must be told in the clearest possible terms that their taxes are not being used to prop up a cheap food policy. And, as custodians of the countryside, farmers can argue in the strongest possible terms for the maintenance of the Single Payment system.

The reality is that we do have a beautiful countryside to enjoy. The landscape all around today was created by generations of farmers. But it needs to be maintained. The Single Payment is not ‘money for nothing’. And this is a message which must be communicated to the public at large in the strongest possible terms.

Consumers should also be told that they are currently able to buy food at all-time low prices. And this has nothing at all to do with the Basic Payment support mechanism: rather it is a policy driven by the supermarkets, as they vie to secure the highest possible share of the ‘retail cake’. This is a policy that must change if the EU wants to maintain a viable agri food sector.

No one really knows what Brexit will bring in terms of support policies. But it will be an imperative for London to ensure that local farmers receive the funding they need to maintain a countryside, which everyone can enjoy.