No plans to move Dunbia operations to Great Britain - Jim Dobson

Dunbia’s Group Chief Executive Jim Dobson has said there are no plans to move the company’s Northern Ireland operations to Great Britain.

He made the statement today in response to media speculation.

The clarification has been welcomed by DUP Leader Arlene Foster who added: “Dunbia is a major employer in my constituency with a supply chain supporting thousands of jobs. It is also a key employer in the Northern Ireland economy.

“During my discussion with Mr Dobson, I assured him that I want to work with business to ensure jobs are supported and our local employers are enabled to grow.”