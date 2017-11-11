The dark evenings are upon us once again, however one date to put into your diaries is for the North Down Farm and Construction Model Show on the 15th November 2017.

Come along and join us to celebrate 100 years of Ford Fordson New Holland with a special display. There are other farm displays, many never seen before at the show.

Also a lot more fantastic model railway displays than before, they really go down well at this super show that is supporting the Chest Heart and Stroke charity, a very worthy cause.

There will be plenty of models for sale something to suit everyone from the young to the old. This is a great day out and a good place to start your Christmas shopping.

Big Jake from the famous Muddy Farm Tractors series will be there.

Hope to see you all there,

Sam and Trevor.