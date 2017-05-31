Northern Ireland bred Beef Shorthorn in the money at Carlisle

Northern Ireland bred Beef Shorthorn were in the money and tickets in Carlisle on Friday, May 26th at the breed society’s spring sale.

W and J McAllister, Ballymena, Co Antrim secured the reserve male championship with Burnside Jack The Lad TI +20, SRI +16, a 17 month old red and white by the 6,000gns Chapelton Yardley, and he made 6,200gns to M E and T D Tailford, Riding Mill, Northumberland.

Burnside Jack The Lad, reserve male champion sold for 6,200gns

The event achieved two new centre breed records - bulls sold to 8,500gns and females 6,500gns with 100% female clearance.

Sale leader at 8,500gns was Gilven Journey TI +23, SRI +19, a rising two year old roan within the breed’s top 15%.

Sired by Cavans Bourbon and out of an EX90 Bilsdale bred dam he was bred and exhibited by RS and G Johnson, Huby, York and sold to S and J Hodgson, Bradford, West Yorkshire along with four female entries.

The day’s second highest call of 7,500gns was made by D Nesbitt, Seascale, Cumbria, for the male and overall champion, Millerston Juggernaut TI +22, SRI +21, a 21 month old dark roan within the breed’s top 15%.

Bred and exhibited by Jack P Ramsay, Mauchline, Ayrshire, he was by Meonhill Charlie Chaplin and out of a homebred dam.

Mr Nesbitt went on to secure Oakleigh Justright, the leading female at 6,500gns from P Turnbull, Whitby, North Yorkshire.

A two year old roan in calf to Chapelton Bonanza, she was by Blelack Masterpiece and out of an Endeavour bred dam.

Headlind Jive TI +21, SRI +18, a 20 month old red roan by Rothesay Eildon from T Allan Jackson, Headlind Partners, Lanark made 6,000gns to F Cook and Sons, Sliddery, Isle of Arran.

The female champion, Roadway Joyful Tanzy TI +9, SRI +7 from T Allan Jackson, Headlind Partners was secured for 3,600gns by S and J Hodgson.

Bred by Mr and Mrs P Bailey, Tanzy was a two year old red and white by Tofts Prelude and sold in calf to Tofts Atlas.

The same buyers also paid 3,100gns for Stonehills Jeffas Gem 2 TI +18, SRI +15, a two year old red by Uppermill Jefferson from Geoff Riby, Bridlington, East Yorkshire.

Averages: 16 bulls £4,469.06; 11 served heifers £2,973.41; 29 maiden heifers £1,583.68; 1 cow served and/or suckling £2,152.50. Drafts: Fieldhouse, 12 lots £1,311.63 Ballard, 8 lots £1,630.13.

Auctioneers: Harrison and Hetherington