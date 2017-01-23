Northern Lights  in-lamb sale success

The Northern Lights Sale of pedigree Texel females proved to be an overwhelming success on the run up to Christmas with over 90% clearance of ewes forward to a sale of average of £693 for gimmers and £357 for empty ewe lambs.

A Strathbogie Top Secret daughter, in lamb with twins to Sportsmans Yogi Bear, led the sale for the Springwell flock bred by Henry Gamble, Groomsport selling to A Liggett’s Corbo flock for £3150.

Second highest price of the day, selling to £2835was a smart gimmer from David Warwick’s Braehead pen. A Tophill Union Jack daughter she comes in-lamb to Sportmans Yaya and was purchased by A Smith. Also clearing the £2000 mark was a Mullan bred gimmer from the Hanthorn family – she realised £2205 in the ring, selling to GR Williams she is a Garngour VIP daughter from the very successful Mullan Superfly family and is served to Fairywater Yorkie.

Topping the Tullagh pen of John and Richard Currie was a Mossvale Visa daughter. In lamb to Milnbank Womaniser she sold to £1733 and was knocked down to G Cathcart, Enniskillen, who also purchased a Knap Vogue daughter from the Springwell flock for £1103.

Also coming from the Tullagh pen, a second Mossvale Visa daughter again served to Milnbank Womaniser, realised £1365 selling to Mr Delaney, while an Elgur Viscount bred gimmer from the Springwell pen sold to R Gallagher, Enniscrone for the same sum. Travelling from Scotland, T andV Illingworth also procured an Elgur Viscount daughter for their Glenrock flock. She changed hands for £1313 matched by a Tullylagan Tonka daughter from the Tullagh flock selling for the same amount, and she also travels home with Mr Delaney.

The Tullagh flock took the opportunity to broaden the genetics within the flock by purchasing a Garngour VIP daughter in-lamb to Sportmans Yaya from the Braehead flock, she sold to £1208. Keeping within the four figure region, Springwell sold a further pair of gimmers for £1100 and £1050 to Irish breeders G Conway, Mayo and M McHugh, Monaghan respectively.

Empty ewe lambs peaked at £630 for a Hullhouse Wing Commander daughter from Jim Wilson’s Blackstown flock. Over all the Blackstown took home a top price of £893 for a Springhill V Tech gimmer in-lamb to Mullan Yeti while guest consignee to the Northern Lights Sale John Leitch realised a top price of £756 for a Sportmans Viva Las Vegas daughter in-lamb to Sportmans Your a Winner.

Overall an excellent evenings trading from these well-established breeders with many purchasers travelling from the mainland and Eire to endorse the quality of sheep which were on offer.