OBE Waste & Agri to promote safer spreading on slopes message

OBE Waste & Agri Engineering Ltd will be promoting how its low centre gravity tankers are safer for spreading slurry on slopes at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

This will be the second year OBE Waste & Agri is exhibiting at the Irish National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Tullamore, County Offaly from 19 to 21 September 2017.

Darryl Hylands, Managing Director at OBE Waste & Agri said: “We’ll have some of our core products on display including our innovative Slurry-TEK low centre gravity slurry tanker which has been designed to improve safety when spreading on hilly ground. We are the sole manufacturer of this unique tanker in the UK and Ireland and our design involves placing the axle through the tank allowing the centre of gravity to be shifted to a point lower than on a conventional tanker. This reduces the risk of the tanker overturning and makes it safer for spreading on slopes. We’re looking forward to returning to the Ploughing Championships. It’s a great event and the perfect opportunity for us to catch up with our customers, visitors and other exhibitors.”

Visitors will be able to see some of OBE’s most popular products including Slurry-TEK low centre gravity tankers.

Based in Donacloney, County Armagh, OBE Waste & Agri Engineering Ltd manufactures OBE Agri trailers, Slurry-TEK tankers and slurry handling equipment, and Masterburn waste incinerators.

