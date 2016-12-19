One punch campaign supported by Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership

Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership is working with local police to raise awareness of the One Punch campaign in the run up to Christmas and the New Year.

PCSP chairman, Alderman William King, said: “We appreciate that many people will be using the upcoming festive period to go out celebrating with colleagues, friends and families and in turn our town centres will be much busier.

“Excessive consumption of alcohol can lead to arguments and we have seen in the past how devastating a one punch fight can be. I would strongly encourage anyone heading out over the next few weeks to drink responsibly, stay away from arguments and look out for one another.”

Additional patrols will be in place over the festive period to provide reassurance to those visiting our town centres.

Speaking about the campaign Superintendent John Magill said: “Unfortunately the majority of these incidents are fuelled by excessive alcohol and can have a devastating impact on the victim and their family. In such cases the offender will likely face a murder or manslaughter charge and have a criminal record for the rest of their life.

“Raising awareness now of the dangers of one punch is important, as many people will be out socialising and most students and young people will soon be off for their Christmas break. Our message is to enjoy your night out, but more importantly – stay safe.”