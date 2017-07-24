One week left to accept EFS Wider Level Agreements

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has urged farmers to go online and accept their individual offer under the Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS) Wider Level Agreement before the deadline of Monday, July 31st 2017.

DAERA issued offers to 1,393 applicants to the EFS and at present 430 agreements have not yet been viewed.

A DAERA spokesperson said: “We would urge farmers not to wait until the last minute to view or accept their offer. Go online now to view your agreement document and associated terms and conditions of the Scheme. If you do not accept your offer of agreement by midnight on 31 July 2017 then any offer will be withdrawn.”

To accept the offer of an EFS Wider Level Scheme agreement, farmers must log on to the Government Gateway - www.daera-ni.gov.uk/services/daera-online-services.

It is important that you familiarise yourself with the requirements, terms and conditions of the agreement on offer before accepting it.

Once you understand what you are agreeing to take on, simply click on the ‘Accept’ button within the On-line Services portal.

If you have any queries or problems in relation to your EFS Wider Level agreements, contact the EFS Helpline on telephone number 028 86757507 or email efs@daera-ni.gov.uk.

DAERA Direct Offices will offer assistance to applicants up to July 31st 2017 to access, view and accept their EFS Wider Level agreements.

DAERA Direct Offices are open Monday to Friday, 9.00am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

Please call 0300 200 7848 and ask for your local DAERA Direct office.