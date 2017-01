Hundreds of people from the farming community from all over Ireland recently attended the open day at the John Dan O’Hare Farm Complex.

The event was held to help raise funds for the Daisy Lodge Cancer Fund for Children.

Seth Megaw, Jesse Wright, Alex Megaw, Chris Frazer and John Frazer, attended the John Dan' O'Hare Farm Complex open day, in aid of Daisy Lodge Cancer Fund for Children. Picture: Gary Gardiner.

Photographer Gary Gardiner was on hand to capture some photographs from the event for Farming Life.