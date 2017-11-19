Open night to be held by The Glens YFC

The Glens YFC will be holding an open night this Tuesday 21st November with everyone welcome.

Come along and see what the club has to offer – the fun filled evening is open to all aged between 12 and 30 and will showcase what the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster is all about.

On the night there will be exciting ice breaker games as well a roundup of all the events that members can take part in for the new club year – there is sure to be something for everyone.

The open night will be held at Watertop Farm, 188 Cushendall Road, Ballycastle, BT54 6RN at 8pm.

The Glens YFC look forward to seeing old and new faces - come along to help them kick-start the new season in entertaining style.