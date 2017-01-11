Out and about during January

- Burns Nights with Ulster Orchestra and Friends, Belfast Waterfront, Belfast, January 21. The skirl of the pipes, the whirl of jigs and reels and the romance of the songs of ‘The Bard’ make this the ultimate Burns Night celebration! The Ulster Orchestra is joined by a host of special guests, including the return of award-winning singer Emily Smith, one of Scotland’s most distinctively sublime voices. An unmissable treat!

- The Mulligan Brothers, F.E. McWilliam Gallery, Co. Down, January 20. The Mulligan Brothers are an Americana Folk/Rock band made up from veterans of other bands. The Bronte Centre is the perfect stage for an up close and personal experience, so take a pew and enjoy a candlelit experience as the band start off on their tour of Ireland in January.

- Philadelphia, Here I Come, Strule Arts Centre, Co. Tyrone, January 20 – 22. Brian Friel was born in Omagh in 1929. ‘Philadelphia, here I come’ is the play which made his reputation and it is now an acknowledged classic of modern drama. The play oscillates between humour and pathos as Gar Public says goodbye to his family and friends and battles with his alter ego, the irrepressible Gar Private.

- The Theory of Joy, Sunflower Public House, Belfast, January 17. The award winning Ian Shaw, one of Britain’s finest singers of contemporary songs, returns to Belfast with the Phil Ware Trio performing a wide ranging programme of material featuring songs from his acclaimed 2016 album. The intimate atmosphere of the Music Room of the Sunflower Bar will provide an ideal post-Christmas pick-me-up.

- Annie The Musical, Riverside Theatre Coleraine, Derry~Londonderry, until Feb 4. Annie is the story of a plucky, red-haired girl who dreams of life outside her dreary orphanage. Ballywillan Drama Group has assembled a cast of local musical theatre stars to bring this very special production to Coleraine. Don’t miss this family friendly musical that delights throughout.

- Genealogy, Enniskillen Castle Museums, Co. Fermanagh, January 19. Interested in tracing your family roots in Fermanagh? Book a free appointment at the Museum. Both general and Fermanagh-specific family history advice is offered via the free half-hour consultation. Advice is given about what records are available and where they can be accessed for family history research in Fermanagh.

- Extra Time, Market Place Theatre, Co. Armagh, January 20 – 21. It is August 2015 in a rural bar close to the Sperrin Mountains and ‘Killgaddy Gaels’ have just won their championship county semi-final. This hilarious comedy combines comic banter, dancing, storytelling and match commentaries as the ‘Killgaddy Gaels’ celebrate their win.

- Stand By Me, Millennium Forum, Derry~Londonderry, January 18. Stand By Me is a celebration of Ben E. King and The Drifters and it portrays the phenomenal musical history of one of the biggest selling bands of all times. The icons, challenges, controversy and conflicts, told through anecdotes of former members on screen, sit alongside the vast succession of more than 50 hits over the last six decades including Under the Boardwalk, Saturday Night at the Movies, Up on the Roof, On Broadway and many more.

- Dick Wittington, Portrush Town Hall, Co. Antrim, until January 21. This rags to riches story follows a young man as he travels to London to seek his fortune. Things are never easy though as the evil Queen Rat is determined to take over the city and tries to stop Dick on his road to success. Packed with great songs and hilarious comedy this is a show for all the family to enjoy! Tickets cost £10.

- Film Makers, Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart, Derry~Londonderry, January 21. Celebrate Northern Ireland’s craft heritage with this new project featuring work by five local invited artists; including Sharon Adams, Sheena Devitt and Ronan Lowery. Featuring stone carving, basket weaving, furniture making, tools and handwoven textiles, the film will be part of Northern Ireland Screen’s Digital Film archive.