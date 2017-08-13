Ox Strain Posts from Moore Concrete

Moore Concrete has launched a new design of precast “Ox Strain” Octagonal Strainer Posts, specifically for the Irish and UK markets.

Octagonal in shape and 8 ½ feet in length, they are uniquely suited to the range of ground conditions that prevail in this part of the world.

Crosby Cleland, of Co Down-based Crosby Cleland Fencing, recently assessed a number of the posts in situ.

“The fact that the new posts are 8 ½ feet in length should prove popular with both farmers and contractors,” he said.

“Most of the other options on the market at the present time are seven feet only in length. The new posts are also very well designed and made to last.”

Crosby added: “Ground conditions can vary a lot in Northern Ireland, from very mossy sites, through to the highest quality mineral soils. The good news is that the new Ox Strain Posts can be used in all conditions.

“High quality fencing is important, when it comes to delivering higher levels of grassland management and utilisation. There is a growing demand for new fencing on farms right across Northern Ireland at the present time.

“The new posts have been launched at exactly the right time. They are also very competitively priced.”

Moore Concrete’s Jeff Haslett designed the new posts.

“Regardless of ground conditions, Ox Strain Posts provide a durable, strong, maintenance free, fencing solution with a 50 year design life,” he said.

“The Ox Strain Post’s design creates eight flat sides, that timber batons can be easily bolted to, allowing barbed wire to be stapled directly to the post. These flat sides also make the post easier to handle and transport.

“Each Ox Strain Post is identical, resulting in an aesthetically pleasing finish to the completed fence.

“Posts can be driven in using a standard post driver, in conjunction with a specifically designed cap, making installation easy.

“Notches for concrete struts are cast into four sides as standard for extra stability.

Further information is available on their website at www.moore-concrete.com, alternatively contact a member of the Agriculture Team at Moore Concrete on (028) 2565 2566 Ext 1.