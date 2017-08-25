Oxford Downs top at 750gns at Worcester annual show and sale

Oxford Down vendors saw a top price of 750gns at the annual show and sale at Worcester on Saturday, August 12, for the overall pre-sale champion, a shearling ram from the Brown family’s Monkstone flock, based at Tenby, Pembrokeshire.

This one is by Barley Park Promethious out of a home bred daughter and found a new home with D Holt, Pickering, North Yorks.

The next best on the day was a call of 390gns for a New House bred tup from the Vincent family, Witney, Oxon. This one is by Barley Park Taranto and out of a Barley Park dam. Buyer here was Messrs Phillips and Sons, Buxton, Derbyshire. The same buyers also went to 370gns to secure a flock mate from New House, similarly way bred to the last.

Of the ewe lambs on offer, top price was a Weeton bred lamb from Mrs R J Steele, Hull, East Yorkshire. This one is by Weeton Galaxy and out of a Barley Park dam. She sold to J Griffiths, Newport, Gwent, for 360gs.

Meanwhile in the shearling female offering, A W Rutherford made the journey down from Gretna, Dumfriesshire, to lead the shearling ewe section at 310gns. This Langrigg Ranger daughter is out of a homebred daughter and sold to V Jones, Leicestershire.

Averages: three flock ewes £143.50; 18 shearling ewes £210.29; 10 ewe lambs £255.75; 6 shearling rams £404.25; three ram lambs £182 (McCartneys).