Packed programme at Ballymoney

This year’s Ballymoney show will get off to a flying start on Friday, opening to the public at 2.30pm.

It’s all action for Equestrian lovers commencing at 3.00pm with Local & Open Pony Ridden Classes. Both these classes will commence at the published times with entries to be taken on the field from 2.30pm. Additionally the North West Working Hunter Pony & Horse competitions commence at 4pm and 5pm respectively, again with entries being taken on the field. Please remember all entries for these classes are now taken on the day and due to the large number of entries last year you are recommended to get there early!

The show continues to have its popular ‘Food Court’ area with a range of eateries to choose from. They also have a specialised food market marquee with a range of edible goods available for purchase, and a cookery demonstration area, with a few demonstrations lined up over the two days. Also this year the show has the North District Semi Final of the ISA All Ireland Home Cook Champion over the course of the two days with involvement from RTE celebrity chef ‘Chef Adrian’.

Moving on to our four legged friends, there’s a chance for anyone to have an entry at Ballymoney Show with the Annual Pet Show, which is open to any pet, costs nothing to enter and will commence at 6.00pm sharp.

Next up on the agenda for Friday night is the Companion Dog Show held under Kennel Club Rules & Regulations. This will commence at 6.30pm. There will be Novelty Classes, Pedigree Classes and Obedience Classes.

Once again the show has the N.I. YFC Football competition, with upwards on 40 teams competing for the coveted titles in three sections – Girls Open, Under 18 Boys and Over 18 Boys. You can come and view the talent pitch side as the competition gets underway at 7.00pm.

Back by popular demand is the Private Drive for horses and ponies with carriages and road carts, all those taking part should assemble at the showgrounds at 7pm with a view to setting off at 7.30pm

On Friday evening the entertainment starts at 5pm, and later on is the childrens’ ‘Superheros’ Fancy Dress Contest – so come in costume and see if you can win a prize! A big hit with all the kids (and some big kids too) there will be a chance to meet some popular TV characters, have your face painted, and not forgetting the Puppet Show and Magic Shows, all of which will be running on both the Friday and Saturday.

Of course, don’t forget the hotly contended Tug-O-War competition which will get underway around 9.00pm and will still be pulling strong at dark!

On Saturday the serious business of judging continues in earnest with judges travelling from all over the British Isles to judge the premium of livestock in the Cattle, Sheep, Goats, Poultry, Horses & Ponies Sections. All livestock judging gets underway at 10am.

If you’re not too exhausted from Friday night there’s a great line up of events and attractions for all ages on Saturday too.

The DJ will kick off with some tunes and requests at 10 in the morning, then at 11am there is the return of the ever-popular Bonnie Baby Competition. This year’s competition has various sections for babies from birth to four years of age, with lots of prizes up for grabs. So make sure you’re there a good 30 minutes before to register.

At lunchtime they are delighted to bring you the talented singer, Demi O’Hara live on stage at Ballymoney Show, a very popular lady in the Country scene – an event not to be missed.

The show will have repeat performances of the Magic Show and Puppet Show back at 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

Highlight of the day will be the Grand Prize Winners Parade which will get underway at approximately 2.45pm. First will be the Horses, followed by the Cattle and Goats.

As in previous years the show will have lots more going on besides, including a full to bursting craft marquee, Mini Pony World, and don’t forget to bring the kids along to see the small animal tent, where they can get up close and personal with the animal of their choice,

Above all the cream of Ulster’s Livestock will be on display – Horses, Ponies, Pedigree Cattle, Sheep, Goats & Poultry. There is a tremendous entry this year in all sections, and the show are delighted that Horse, Pony and Goats entries are all increased from previous years. Also a great display in Home Industries, Craft and Home Baking, and over 1000 entries from local children in the School’s Section.

Organisers are hoping to see big crowds of folk from the surrounding area to celebrate the ongoing success of the local rural show. So pack the family in the car and make a big day out of it – you’ll find something to amuse all ages at this years show!